ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,665 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $429,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 1,031.2% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 324,565 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

ChampionX Price Performance

In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Stories

