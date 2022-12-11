Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 2.0 %

CMCM stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.21. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

