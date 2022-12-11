Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
CEMI opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
