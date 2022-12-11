Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.9 %
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,198. The firm has a market cap of $283.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.29.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.