Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,103 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.3% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. United Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $417,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 710,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock worth $12,978,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

