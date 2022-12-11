Citigroup Downgrades Ouster (NYSE:OUST) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.70 price target on the stock.

OUST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Ouster to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ouster from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Get Ouster alerts:

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.11. Ouster has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Insider Activity

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 297.38% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Research analysts expect that Ouster will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 26,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $36,481.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 964,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,665.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,914 shares of company stock worth $55,267. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the first quarter worth $5,625,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 2,074.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,633,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 1,261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 412,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 382,447 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 1,828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 354,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 336,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ouster by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 247,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.