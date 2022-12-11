CL King Boosts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $140.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CL King from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXM. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.14. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $91,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

