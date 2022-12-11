Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $14.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of CLVT opened at $9.00 on Friday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Clarivate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Clarivate by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

