Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.