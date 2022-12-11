Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Nancy J. Hutson bought 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.84. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.