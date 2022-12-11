Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of FOF stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.