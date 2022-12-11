Coin98 (C98) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Coin98 has a market cap of $50.16 million and $8.81 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

