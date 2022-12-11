CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0475 on Major Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $181.34 million and approximately $276,996.80 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

