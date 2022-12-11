Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.58.

NYSE CL opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 955,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,437,000 after acquiring an additional 86,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,367,000 after acquiring an additional 216,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

