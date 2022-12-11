Comparing Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Silk Road Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.35 $2.15 billion $0.82 8.51 Silk Road Medical $101.47 million 19.92 -$49.81 million ($1.63) -32.53

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 5 0 2.50 Silk Road Medical 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $39.34, indicating a potential upside of 463.65%. Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.37%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.17% 5.58% 2.32% Silk Road Medical -45.16% -86.73% -36.66%

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Silk Road Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of therapy and care ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic drugs for oncology, anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and critical care; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; biosimilars, a biological medicine for autoimmune and oncology diseases; medical devices and disposal used to administer IV generic drugs, infusion therapies, and clinical nutrition products; and transfusion products for collection of blood components and corporeal therapies. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 90 hospitals, approximately 130 outpatient clinics, and 6 prevention centers in Germany; and 49 hospitals, 88 outpatient clinics, and approximately 300 risk prevention centers in Spain. This segment also provides services in the field of fertility treatments through 33 clinics and additional 39 sites across 10 countries on 3 continents. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and offers services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment provides project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

