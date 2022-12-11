Comparing Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) and IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Guidewire Software and IronNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 3 4 0 2.38 IronNet 2 2 0 0 1.50

Profitability

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus target price of $82.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.19%. IronNet has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 806.10%. Given IronNet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IronNet is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

This table compares Guidewire Software and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -23.57% -10.14% -6.72% IronNet -1,052.76% -458.41% -161.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guidewire Software and IronNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $812.61 million 6.34 -$180.43 million ($2.38) -26.45 IronNet $27.54 million 1.14 -$242.65 million ($3.28) -0.09

Guidewire Software has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet. Guidewire Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IronNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Guidewire Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Guidewire Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of IronNet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Guidewire Software beats IronNet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About IronNet

(Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers. It also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive threat detection and response capabilities; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging cyber-threats. The company's services include cyber operations center, governance and maturity, cybersecurity readiness, incident response, and training services. It serves enterprise, defense, healthcare, government, and energy and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

