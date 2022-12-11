Compound Market Capitalization Hits $286.58 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $39.43 or 0.00229684 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $286.58 million and $12.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00125449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057193 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00041500 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000207 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.58813406 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $15,071,723.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.