Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.