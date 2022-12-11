Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.06 million.
Computer Task Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CTG opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.78. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Sunday, November 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.