Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $54.02 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. Concordium has a total market cap of $54.02 million and approximately $571,859.57 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,508,563,913 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,239,173 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

