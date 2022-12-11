Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.40 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,176.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00454275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021807 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00879391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00112223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.32 or 0.00630604 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00260269 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02750377 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,172,634.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.