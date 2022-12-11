ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.41.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $173,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

