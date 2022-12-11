Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Cut by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $556,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.1 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.