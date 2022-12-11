Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys 2,166 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FLOT opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.