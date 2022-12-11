Continental Investors Services Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

