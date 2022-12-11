Contrasting PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of PureTech Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureTech Health and Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $17.39 million 61.67 -$60.56 million N/A N/A Ocular Therapeutix $43.52 million 4.62 -$6.55 million ($1.01) -2.58

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has higher revenue and earnings than PureTech Health.

PureTech Health has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PureTech Health and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 2 1 3.33

PureTech Health currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.82%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A Ocular Therapeutix -119.35% -87.18% -33.69%

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats PureTech Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies for patients with blood cancer; a voice-based technology platform to detect voice changes linked to health conditions; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100 to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210 to treat solid tumors; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; Orasome technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases; and Alivio technology platform for inflammation-targeted disease immunomodulation. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

