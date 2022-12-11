Cordant Inc. Purchases 108,178 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 14.7% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,674,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,272,000 after buying an additional 1,365,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after buying an additional 2,502,468 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92.

