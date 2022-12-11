Cordant Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

