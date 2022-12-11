Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.13.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Couchbase by 41.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Couchbase by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 743,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the second quarter valued at $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Analyst Recommendations for Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

