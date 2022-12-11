Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Coupang by 53.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 16,476.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 189,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,797 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1 %

CPNG opened at $18.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. CLSA lowered shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $957,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

