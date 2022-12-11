Critical Survey: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) versus Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -122.15% -78.59% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -66.27% -40.89%

Risk and Volatility

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

25.4% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $51.20, suggesting a potential upside of 201.18%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($5.89) -2.89 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 17.67 -$45.64 million ($0.34) -0.37

Corbus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corbus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corbus Pharmaceuticals beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. The company is also developing cannabinoid receptor type 1 inverse agonist program for the treatment of metabolic disorders, such as obesity, diabetic nephropathy, diabetic retinopathy, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; fibrotic diseases, including lung, cardiac, renal disease, and liver fibrosis; and other diseases comprising ascites, cognitive defects, Prader-Willi syndrome, and smoking cessation. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

