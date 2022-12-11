Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 2% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $12.18 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024706 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005131 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

