CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.50.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

