CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Increased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

