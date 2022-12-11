DA Davidson Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SentinelOne’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

NYSE S opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

