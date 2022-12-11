Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

