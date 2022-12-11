Decentralized Social One Day Trading Volume Hits $320,341.53 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.72 or 0.00056538 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $102.34 million and approximately $320,341.53 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

