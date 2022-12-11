DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.78 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, DEI has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00002165 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $28,306.36 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00453860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018575 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars.

