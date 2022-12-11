DEI Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002325 BTC on exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $2.98 billion and $10,830.80 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00450044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021774 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

