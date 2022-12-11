Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCTH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 9.9 %

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.13. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

