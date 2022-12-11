Dendur Capital LP Has $2.02 Million Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,528,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco accounts for 0.4% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7,777.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 4,842,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,547 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 268,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Party City Holdco Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.