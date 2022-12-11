Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $340.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE APD opened at $314.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.00. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

