dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $208.02 million and approximately $1,594.64 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00005948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.26 or 0.00450230 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000454 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00841332 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,118.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.