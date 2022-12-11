dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. dForce USD has a market cap of $207.55 million and $1,407.36 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00005907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00453860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00035338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000304 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00841332 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,118.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.