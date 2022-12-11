Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $183.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.33.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $129.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after purchasing an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.