Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Holdings Increased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 481,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.09. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

