Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Buys C$159,000.00 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$159,000.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

Discovery Silver stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,176. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.15. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$439.05 million and a PE ratio of -10.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Discovery Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Discovery Silver from C$4.40 to C$3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Further Reading

