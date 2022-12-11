Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Doximity comprises 2.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Doximity worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 98,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after acquiring an additional 885,798 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

