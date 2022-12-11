Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Drive Shack Stock Performance
Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack
Drive Shack Company Profile
Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Drive Shack (DS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.