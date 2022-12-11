Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,158,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 2,436,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 266,516 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 3,950,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 202,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,423,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,487 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 48,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

