DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

DURECT stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. DURECT has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Dalton Investments LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 310,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

