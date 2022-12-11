DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Saturday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company.
DURECT stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. DURECT has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.17.
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
