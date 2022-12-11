DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €34.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($29.89) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.04 ($32.67) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.64. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €23.16 ($24.38) and a 52 week high of €39.48 ($41.56). The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.