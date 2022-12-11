eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, eCash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $568.18 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17,156.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.09 or 0.00635890 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00254547 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00052009 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,249,367,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
